comscore Editorial: Adjust the burden of property taxes
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Adjust the burden of property taxes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

This is anything but a new experience for Oahu — property values rising, prefacing what likely will be an increase in property taxes — but the clouds on the horizon look especially dark this year. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Home health care crisis

Scroll Up