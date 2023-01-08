Kokua Line: Are pickleball classes pre-filled?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding the Parks and Recreation Spring 2023 sign-ups, why are some pickleball classes listed as “waitlist only” when registration hasn’t even opened yet?

Answer: You are one of numerous readers asking about this, as Oahu’s free pickleball classes continue to be very popular. Nathan Serota, spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, says new classes listed in the online spring catalog are not filled ahead of the registration period, which begins later this month.

“The waitlist designation is our way of organizing the registrants so we can place them in the proper class based on their skill level. The spots haven’t been taken yet, this is just the way the class organizers handle the different type of activity participants when they register,” he said in an email Friday. “For example, we may have a first-time pickleball player who signs up for a class not knowing that the skill level in that particular class is a bit more advanced. In order to make the experience better for them, and the other participants, the teachers normally assess their abilities on the first day of the activity and can place them in the best-suited class from that point. Placing those registrants on the ‘waitlist’ is our way of organizing them so they can easily be transferred amongst the available classes.”

The bottom line, he said, is that “people should still register for the class they want despite whether it says ‘taking waitlist only’ or not.”

Pickleball is one of many free or fee-based recreational, educational and social activities offered through the Department of Parks and Recreation, which will open registration for activities at Oahu botanical gardens on Monday and for activities at municipal parks and gyms by district starting Jan. 17. For information about how to register, see pros.hnl.info.

For a list of workshops at Foster, Hoomaluhia and Wahiawa botanical gardens, see honolulubotanicalgardens.com.

For the catalog of classes and activities at Oahu parks and gyms, go to pros.hnl.info and click on “activities.”

Spring session programs run from January to May, with specific dates varying by class. There’s a broad range of offerings, including archery, aerobics, mahjong, swimming, sewing, tennis and the ever-popular pickleball.

Q: Auwe! We parked at Honolulu airport on Dec. 26 for our trip and when we left the airport upon our return Jan. 3 we were charged too much for parking. I know the rates went up Jan. 1 but that shouldn’t have applied the week before. This is not right. I said something at the ticket booth but they didn’t fix it.

A: The state Department of Transportation issued a news release Thursday apologizing for the fact that people who parked at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in 2022 and exited in 2023 might have been overcharged. Affected motorists should call the parking concessionaire, ABM, at 808-861-1260 to resolve the problem. “We are addressing the issue and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the news release said.

As you noted, new parking rates took affect at the airport Jan. 1, including a $4 increase in the daily rate, from $18 to $22. You should have been charged the old rate from Dec. 26-31 and the new rate from Jan. 1-3.

Mahalo

A very belated thank you to Chrissy of the U.S. Postal Service. My husband fell down and I couldn’t pick him up. I was just about to call 911 when she pulled up to make a delivery. Without hesitation she said “back up Auntie, I get ’um, no worry” and she lifted him right up and sat him in the chair. She waited a few minutes to make sure he was OK. God sent us an angel, as she said she was just helping out, this wasn’t her regular route. This happened a few months ago, but I haven’t forgotten her kindness. God bless you Chrissy! — Cindy

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser