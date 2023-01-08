comscore Kokua Line: Are pickleball classes pre-filled?
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Are pickleball classes pre-filled?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Question: Regarding the Parks and Recreation Spring 2023 sign-ups, why are some pickleball classes listed as “waitlist only” when registration hasn’t even opened yet? Read more

Previous Story
Downturn gripped 2022’s Oahu home sales

Scroll Up