Maryknoll girls breeze to win over ‘Iolani

Simple isn’t easy, but No. 1 Maryknoll made it happen in a surprisingly easy 43-23 win over No. 2 ‘Iolani on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Spartans got 15 points and nine rebounds from Ciera Tugade-Agasiva, who shot 13-for-13 at the free-throw line. Maryknoll held the Raiders to their lowest scoring output of the season and their lowest homecourt point total in ages.

“I’m surprised. I’ve been shooting bad this season. My free-throw percentage is not the best,” Tugade-Agasiva said. “I’ve been working on it at practice. My job on the team is to get as many rebounds as I can and work in the low post.”

Maryknoll remained unbeaten in ILH play at 6-0 (16-1 overall), inching closer to a first-place finish in the regular season and an automatic state-tournament berth.

Mele Sake scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds for ‘Iolani, which dropped to 5-2 in league play (14-7 overall). Playing without Abby Tanaka, who suffered a knee injury during a mainland tourney, the Raiders shot 1-for-14 from 3-point range and 4-for-12 from the free-throw line.

The basics: Maryknoll shot 22-for-25 from the charity stripe, while ‘Iolani was just 4-for-12 from the foul ine and was in foul trouble early in both halves on Saturday.

“It was an absolutely ugly game,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said. “We played in California, where they let the kids play. It’s a super physical game. It’s enjoyable. Then you come home and you’ve got every touch foul called, 20-something fouls called in the first half. It’s just ugly.”

‘Iolani played 6-foot-1 Sake and 6-foot Callie Pieper together for most of the game, but the chemistry for a program that has deployed five-out offensive sets for years isn’t quite there yet.

“Hat’s off to them. They made their free throws,” Young said.

“We tried to recognize where ‘Iolani’s strengths are and play smart defense,” Maryknoll coach Chico Furtado said.

Isabella Arrisgado and Madison Guillermo took turns clamping down on ‘Iolani’s top scorer, Haylie-Anne Ohta, who finished with four points.

“To some degree, ‘Iolani’s playing a little different. They’re trying to match up with our size, and that’s one less guard we have to defend,” Furtado added.

The first half was rugged on both ends, but the Spartans took advantage by getting the bonus. Tugade-Agasiva shot 7-for-7 from the charity stripe during the second quarter as Maryknoll extended the lead to 25-17.

The Raiders shot 0-for-9 from the field and did not get to the foul line in the third quarter as the Spartans led 31-17 entering the final quarter.

At that point, Tugade-Agasiva was 11-for-11 at the charity stripe. The visiting Spartans were already in the bonus and running plenty of time off the clock with their flex set.

After Guillermo (10 points) drove baseline for a layup, it was 37-17 and the Raiders never threatened again.

With six games left in the regular season, Maryknoll plays at Punahou on Monday, at Kamehameha on Wednesday, then hosts Damien on Saturday.