Murder trial begins in brutal 2017 North Shore killing

The long-anticipated murder trial of suspect Stephen Brown got underway this morning that it was his ex-girlfriend Hailey Dandurand and not him who murdered a North Shore woman in 2017.

Telma Boinville’s, 51, body was found downstairs in the Pupukea house, where she was reported to be employed as a house cleaner for the vacation rental. Police at the time said her daughter was discovered alive upstairs, with her hands and feet bound and her mouth taped.

Brown’s attorney said evidence will show that he participated in the burglary of the North Shore vacation rental and kidnapping of Boinville’s 8-year-old daughter, but not the death of Boinville.

The jury trial continues today in the Dec. 7, 2017 kidnapping and murder case.