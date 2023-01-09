The Eddie Aikau surf contest is greenlit for Wednesday

The Eddie Aikau Foundation today said “The Eddie is a go” for Wednesday at Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.

National Weather Service forecasters said a “giant” northwest swell is expected to arrive on Tuesday night, surpassing the high surf warning level. The “giant” surf along north shores is expected to rapidly build and peak Wednesday, to as high as 40 to 50 feet.

The last run of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was held on Feb. 25, 2016, which brought more than 1.2 million fans to the event’s live stream from more than 200 countries around the world. Hawaii’s John John Florence won the 2016 contest that year, which was then called the Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau.

Since its inception in 1984, the competition has been held only nine times. The contest will only run if surf heights consistently reach 20 feet between Dec. 14 to March 23. In February 2022, The Eddie was canceled due to the inadequate westerly direction of the swell.

The competition is named after the late, local big-wave legend, lifeguard and hero, Eddie Aikau.

The list of 2023 invitees includes more than 30 surfers including Keala Kennelly, Kelly Slater, Billy Kemper, Ezekiel Lau, John John Florence, Kai Lenny, Makua Rothman, Mark Healey, Paige Alms and others.

The foundation said the public can watch the event live at theeddieaikau.com.