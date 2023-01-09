comscore Keiki science museum founded by 3 moms encourages STEAM careers
Hawaii News

Keiki science museum founded by 3 moms encourages STEAM careers

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I KEIKI MUSEUM Apollo Van Brunt at the Simple Circuit workshop of the Hawai‘i Keiki Museum.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I KEIKI MUSEUM

    Apollo Van Brunt at the Simple Circuit workshop of the Hawai‘i Keiki Museum.

  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I KEIKI MUSEUM Rowan Key serves coffee at the toddler-sized cafe play area.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I KEIKI MUSEUM

    Rowan Key serves coffee at the toddler-sized cafe play area.

  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I KEIKI MUSEUM Children participating in a Hawai‘i Keiki Museum workshop on origami, the Japanese paper-folding art, and Japanese flutes try out their leaf flutes while posing with Christopher Yhomei Blasdel, top left, an instructor visiting the museum through a University of Hawaii artist outreach program.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I KEIKI MUSEUM

    Children participating in a Hawai‘i Keiki Museum workshop on origami, the Japanese paper-folding art, and Japanese flutes try out their leaf flutes while posing with Christopher Yhomei Blasdel, top left, an instructor visiting the museum through a University of Hawaii artist outreach program.

At the new Hawai‘i Keiki Museum in Kailua-­Kona, kids laugh and chatter in delight as they build towering rocket ships with oversize foam blocks, splash their hands in a tabletop model taro patch and run zigzags through swaying foam tubes simulating a limu forest. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, 2022

Scroll Up