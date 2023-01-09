Vital Statistics: Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 30 to Jan. 5
>> James Christopher Bradley and Corrina Esmeralda Immel
>> Aaron Tesoro Brandt and Jennifer Kimie Sato
>> Franklin Delano Burford and Samantha Renee Tillman
>> Adam Eloy Candelaria and Mary Alice Candelaria
>> Kimberly Polina Culver and Daniel Hennessey Graif
>> Grant Allan Currie and Veronica Ann Coyte-Webster
>> Audrey Celeste De Los Reyes and Brandon Peter Wong
>> Jonathan Chaim Eyres and Desiree Nicole Berger
>> Linwood Flippo and Araceli Cardenas
>> Cole George Merriam Funk and Amy Lynn Haney
>> Michael Grant Grover and Kaylen Noelani Fernandez Balisi
>> Josef Hartmann and Martina Franziska Hafner
>> Darrion La’mon Edward Harvey and Baylee Hawai‘i Dochwat
>> Robert Arthur Isaly III and Tanya Marie Alexander-Debuvitz
>> Eric Krog Jensen and Kaylin A. Fox
>> Jason William Jones and Steeley Hope Martin
>> Emma Lilinoeokamahie Domingo Kaahaaina and Richard Andrew Johnson Jr.
>> Delphine Yvonne Aulani Kalulu and Darran Sugai
>> Lakecia Retta King and James Edward Sharpe
>> Ocean Koa Ku and Cristalyn Keawaiki Coleman
>> Przemysaw Kumiak and Rebeca Lema Martínez
>> Valkyrie Laux and Corbin Russell
>> Denise Becky Lee and Allen Chi-Wai Ng
>> David John Loganbill and Esther Sae Eun Oh
>> Melvic Buma-At Malanog and Mai Yamamura
>> Lilyana Andrea Munoz and Omar Alejandro Carranza
>> Kaylynn Brooke Norton and Brandon Christopher Coreil
>> Casey Timothy O’Callahan and Junel Aloha Lopez Solbach
>> Eric Anthony Page and Cherie Ann Mingione
>> Raquel Reyes Palma and Charles Bickerton Winston
>> Henry Qazi and Kelly Anntoinette Zumwalt
>> Tony Zheng Qu and Tong Tong
>> Sharanya Ramesh and Jerald Christopher Hinn
>> Dorina Faith Rincon and Christopher Rodriguez Flores
>> Xavier Jordan Santiago and Elizabeth Raven Vasquez
>> Katlyn Ileane Scammahorn and Daniel Brooke Besmer
>> Zakara Chimese Shaw and Arnold Wilson
>> Caitlen Rose Sissa and Trevor Luke Pappas
>> Ruth Mariko Taketa and Ryan Hiroshi Kelii Shontell
>> Jake Leo Turner and Jennifer Eileeen Flaming
>> Tyion Lamain Wilson and Mahogany Qiana Smith
>> Michelle Kawehionalani Zarko and Stephen Milo Newman
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 30 to Jan. 5
>> Ezra Marcel Bran
>> Thalia Kay Carson
>> Luke Dokken-Rodriguez
>> Giulianna Hisako Ka‘ale‘awai Gauthe
>> Tavish Reginald Gooding
>> Charles James Harris
>> Riley Finn Herrin
>> Jeremiah Ethan Johnson
>> Xizen Makanui Atamai Junjie Kanae
>> Kaimana Mahiehie Kaneaiakala
>> River Rose King
>> Nohealani O La‘akea Sophia Knight-Jones
>> Louie Narushima Lamermayer
>> Riley Joy Allas Langas
>> Ayncient Taide Ka‘alekualoloa Cambra Maneafaiga
>> Vincent Caleb Martinez
>> James Savusa Kamuela Kwan Keong Meredith
>> Keaonte Rashad Newton Jr.
>> Lydiana Faith Momilani Centeno Orpilla
>> Gordon James Orr
>> Eleanor Lee Frances Patrick
>> Edward Joseph Perez-Tuvale
>> Walker Ramón Pirc
>> Israel Kaumuali‘i Elikai Pokipala
>> Aliyin Naia Portnoy
>> Leonardo Alexander Puente Medina
>> Lucia Analise Puente Medina
>> Kiara Madison Puno
>> Delilah Valentina Salinas
>> Aria Kuaihelani Silveira
>> Lyla Alyse Spaulding
>> Jaycen Yuuto Raguindin Yara
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.