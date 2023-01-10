Hawaiian Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

A Hawaiian Airlines flight headed for San Diego today made an emergency landing in Los Angeles after a “possible hydraulic fault.”

Flight 16 left the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at around 12:45 p.m. toward San Diego International Airport. The twin-jet Airbus A330 eventually made it to the airport, according to Flight Aware, but instead of landing, it circled around the airport and headed to the Los Angeles International Airport, where it landed at around 6:30 p.m.

A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said the plane diverted due to a possible hydraulic fault. It landed in Los Angeles “without incident,” and Hawaiian Airlines is providing bus transportation to San Diego.