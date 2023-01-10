A simple, creamy onion pie

There’s great beauty in Vertamae Smart Grosvenor’s one-step recipe. It’s intentionally simple, with few ingredients and lean direction, echoing Smart-Grosvenor’s approach in the kitchen. “I just do it by vibration,” she wrote in her 1970 cookbook Vibration Cooking, or the Travel Notes of a Geechee Girl. Cook until the blind-baked crust is golden brown and the custard is just set; add ham or cheese or herbs before cooking; or chill it and then dig in the next day when the custard is especially creamy. As Smart-Grosvenor writes: “Do your thing your way.”
Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor’s Onion Pie
Recipe from Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor
Adapted by Tejal Rao
Ingredients:
• 3 large onions, finely sliced
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 tablespoons neutral oil, preferably peanut oil
• Salt and black pepper
• 2 tablespoons flour
• 3 eggs
• 3/4 cup cream
• 1 (9-inch) pie crust, blind-baked
Directions:
Sauté onions in butter and peanut oil until they are tender and translucent. Season with salt and pepper. Add the flour, and cook for just a few more minutes, then turn off the heat. Whisk the eggs with the cream, and mix well with the onions, then add the mixture to a partly blind-baked pie crust.
Bake at 350 until the egg mixture is set, about 30 minutes.
Total time: 1 hour, serves 8.
