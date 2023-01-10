comscore Hawaii Gov. Josh Green pledges $100M to fight climate change
Hawaii News

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green pledges $100M to fight climate change

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

Gov. Josh Green kicked off Hawaii’s Climate Action Week on Monday pledging to dedicate $100 million of the state’s $1.9 billion budget surplus to address climate change. Read more

