Honolulu to distribute $10M to small businesses hit by pandemic
Hawaii News

Honolulu to distribute $10M to small businesses hit by pandemic

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The city, partnering with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, plans to award a total of $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to qualifying small businesses on Oahu that suffered economic impacts to their livelihoods due to the pandemic. Read more

