Editorial: Safer streets for walking, biking

The city, state and even federal governments have programs underway to make the island of Oahu more safe for walkers and bicyclists, along with the motorized vehicles that dominate our roadways. We’re not there yet, but new ideas and safety measures that are being rolled out promise to improve the situation.

These efforts are necessary and deserve public support and cooperation — especially since Oahu data shows that crashes resulting in death and serious injuries due to speeding are on the rise. That’s bad news for pedestrians and cyclists, as high-speed areas are most dangerous for these vulnerable users of our roadways.

In 2022, there were 56 deaths involving motor vehicles on Oahu. Of these, 16 were pedestrians, and four bicyclists. Data collected by the city shows that over the past decade, there has been about one traffic death per week, with the greatest concentrations in Honolulu’s urban core.

Although pedestrians are involved in only 15% of all Oahu crashes, they make up 36% of those killed. Kupuna age 65 and older are the most vulnerable, making up 41% of people killed.

Momentum is building to make things better, with initiatives such as the city’s newly adopted Oahu Pedestrian Plan, in the works since 2019, and the city’s newly initiated “Vision Zero” project, aimed at eliminating traffic deaths, for which the first public meeting took place on Dec. 12. Both are contained within city planners’ Complete Streets initiative.

The Oahu Pedestrian Plan, accepted by the Honolulu City Council with Resolution 22-227, CD1, on Dec. 7, identifies 38 “High Pedestrian Injury Corridors” that make up only 2% of city roadway mileage, yet account for a whopping 60% of pedestrian fatalities and 42% of injuries; along with 107 “High Pedestrian Injury Intersections/Crossings” that account for an outsized share of pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

The city identified streets approaching schools, shopping centers and public transit as priorities for improving safety. To improve streets within the priority areas, for example, along Date Street in Moiliili and in a school zone along Ihiihi Avenue in Whitmore Village, would cost an estimated $547 million.

Now that it has accepted the Pedestrian Plan, the City Council must continue to implement it, scheduling improvements with as much speed as Honolulu’s budget allows. Fixes are already under consideration for seven hazardous roadways and 24 intersections or crossings, along with an additional 29 streets that are missing walkways.

As for Vision Zero, with its goal of eliminating traffic deaths: This fledgling program grows out of a realization that it’s not enough to place the responsibility for safe streets solely on individuals, when faster and heavier vehicles, more traffic, and increased sharing of space are a reality. Better corridor designs and updated road-use rules are urgently required.

The state, too, has multiple initiatives to increase safety, including new “no right on red” rules to reduce unpredictable situations for cyclists and walkers.

Recently, no-right-on-red intersections have popped up along Ala Moana Boulevard and Ena Road, at crossings where a higher-than-average number of accidents involving cars and pedestrians or bicycles take place. Signs noting that right turns against a red light are prohibited have also been added at Fort Weaver Road and Farrington and Kalanianaole highways.

That’s a welcome development, as are Honolulu’s traffic cameras that penalize red-light running. Where they can protect life and limb, both safety measures should be rolled out in more locations.

It’s still a good idea to wear bright and/or reflective clothing when walking or cycling, and to use a light at night. It’s also important to share the road by following traffic rules, including new ones. Whether you walk, ride or drive, we all benefit from safer streets.