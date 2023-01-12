Off The News: EPA, Navy to discuss Red Hill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Amid skepticism over the level of oversight on the Navy’s defueling of the Red Hill fuel storage facility, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold two public meetings next week to take feedback on its proposed settlement agreement with the military.

On Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. at the Oahu Veterans Center’s Ballard Hall, the EPA and military representatives will take comments and questions after giving a presentation about the proposed agreement.

On Jan. 19, 3-8 p.m. at a Ballard Hall “open house,” reps from the EPA, Navy, Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Defense Logistics Agency and Hawaii Department of Health will take questions about health and safety, defueling and oversight.