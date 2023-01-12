comscore Off The News: EPA, Navy to discuss Red Hill
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: EPA, Navy to discuss Red Hill

  • Today
  • Updated 7 p.m.

Amid skepticism over the level of oversight on the Navy’s defueling of the Red Hill fuel storage facility, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold two public meetings next week to take feedback on its proposed settlement agreement with the military. Read more

Off The News: Helping hand for businesses

