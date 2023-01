Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Energy, the state’s Public Benefits Fund administrator, has promoted Mireya Norman to deputy director. Norman joined Hawaii Energy in 2013 as a budget and financial analyst where she developed and maintained the program’s financial forecast to plan operational needs. In 2016 she was promoted to program support services manager where she developed and maintained internal and external program financial forecasts to manage operational needs. Prior to Hawaii Energy, she held positions at Leidos, Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems and Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems in San Diego.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.