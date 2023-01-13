comscore Editorial: Chinatown seeks new year renewal
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Chinatown seeks new year renewal

  • Today
  • Updated 6:20 p.m.

The exuberant Night in Chinatown Festival returns to Honolulu’s Chinatown this weekend. And this year, Chinatown’s residents and businesses may well feel they have reason to celebrate, as improvements in the district’s safety and cleanliness quotient are evident. Read more

