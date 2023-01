Scoreboard – Jan. 14, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

ILH Varsity I boys: Punahou at Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 1 p.m.; Punahou II vs. University, 1:30 p.m. at McKinley.

ILH Varsity I girls: Damien at Maryknoll, 2 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Sacred Hearts vs. University, noon at McKinley.

ILH Varsity I-AA girls: ‘Iolani II at Kamehameha II, 3:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Radford at Kapolei; Aiea at Campbell. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 5, 8:30 a.m. at Magic Island.

OIA: 1 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

GOLF

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii, second round, 7:10 a.m.; third round, 8 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SAILING

College: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, 10 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha vs. Punahou I-AA, 8 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 6; Damien at MidPacific, 9 a.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Spring Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WATER POLO

College women: Rainbow Invitational, San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Matches at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH girls: round robin, 9 a.m. at Mid-Pacific.

SUNDAY

GOLF

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii, final round, 8 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SAILING

College: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, 10 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Spring Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WATER POLO

College women: Rainbow Invitational, Marist vs. Hawaii, noon at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

BASKETBALL

PACWEST MEN

At Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

Thursday

Academy of Art 90, Hawaii Hilo 68.

Point leaders—AA: Will Balata 25, Mike Asante 15, Richard Rivers Jr. 11, Stephon Hall 11, Rodney Munson 10. UHH: Kalique Mitchell 23, Darren Williams 19, Carlos Ramsey Jr. 11, Nadjrick Peat 10. Rebound leaders—AA: Asante 12. UHH: Peat 8. Assist leaders—AA: Balata 4, Hall 4. UHH: Williams 4.

ILH

Friday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani 64, Damien 38.

Leading scorers— Iol: Mia Fry 20, Haylie-Anne Ohta 11. DMS: Theresa Anakalea 11, Kenna Wengler 10.

Kamehameha 37, Punahou 33.

Leading scorers—KS: Nihoakealii Dunn 19. Pun: Keilani Stewart 13.

Boys Varsity II

Kamehameha 39, Damien 28.

Leading scorers—KS: R. Piena 11, K. Ventura 10. DMS: A. Tuifua 10.

Hanalani 51, ‘Iolani 42.

Leading scorers— Han: Noah Takahata 10, Christian Yagin 10. Iol: Andrew Kai 8.

Boys Varsity I-AA

Saint Louis 39, Maryknoll 31. Leading scorers—StL: Blaize Arakawa 13, Conor McIntosh 10. Mary: Shaun Anderson 12.

Thursday

Girls Varsity III

La Pietra 45, St. Andrew’s 33.

Leading scorers—LaP: N. Batacan 18, G. Kane 11, O.B. Rodriguez 10. StA: E. Malohi 7.

MIL

Friday

Boys Varsity

Seabury Hall 79, Lanai 37. Leading scorers—SH: Bromo Dorn 24, Kobe Garcia 15, Zack Devane 12. Lan: Sam Dimaya III 13.

SOCCER

ILH

Friday

Boys Varsity

‘Iolani 6, Pac-Five 1

Punahou 5, Mid-Pacific 1

OIA

Girls JV Championship

Friday

Mililani 4, Kaiser 0

BIIF

Friday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 11, Christian Liberty 2