Hawaii women’s basketball team falls short at Long Beach State

After a sudden change of venue, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s slow start set the tone for a 62-48 loss at Long Beach State today in Long Beach, Calif.

The Big West game was delayed due to a leak in the roof of the Walter Pyramid and relocated to LBSU’s West Gym, aka the Goldmine. The Rainbow Wahine and Beach tipped off an hour after the originally scheduled start time in the 1,900-seat gym.

UH (5-9, 3-2 Big West) got out to a 3-for-16 start from the field while the host Beach hit three 3-pointers in an 11-0 run and led by at least eight for the remainder of the game. The Beach led by as many as 20 late in the third quarter and improved to 9-7 overall and 4-2 in Big West play.

Guard Tori Harris led LBSU with 15 points and eight rebounds and Malia Bambrick added 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting.

UH forward Kallin Spiller accounted for the team’s first 10 points and finished with a game-high 16. She started the game 4-for-7 from the field while the rest of the roster went 0-for-16.

Guard McKenna Haire scored 12 of her career-high 15 points in the second half and hit four 3-pointers, also a career best.

UH committed 22 turnovers and Long Beach State scored 19 points off takeaways.

UH continues its road trip on Monday at Cal State Northridge.