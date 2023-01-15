comscore Letter: Military never keeps promises to Hawaii
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Military never keeps promises to Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.

I have to laugh — really — at all the letters to the editor, commentaries and editorials (“More Red Hill missteps by Navy,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Jan. 6), moaning and groaning about the ongoing series of catastrophes at Red Hill. What a joke! Read more

Previous Story
Column: ‘Onipa‘a ka Mō‘īwahine ‘o Lili‘uokalani

Scroll Up