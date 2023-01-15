Diamond Head Theatre opens its brand-new facility with ‘Cinderella’
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:04 a.m.
Paula Fuga stars as the Fairy Godmother, counterclockwise from left, Christine Kluvo as Cinderella, Nick Amador as the Prince, Kyle Malis as the Royal Herald and Anna Young as the Queen in Diamond Head Theatre’s production of “Cinderella.”
Lisa Konove, center, is the Wicked Stepmother, and Stacey Pulmano, left, and Barrie Kealoha are the Stepsisters.
Inside the new $23-million-dollar, 17,000-square-foot theater.
Christine Kluvo is Cinderella, left, and Paula Fuga is the Fairy Godmother.