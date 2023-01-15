comscore Diamond Head Theatre opens its brand-new facility with ‘Cinderella’
Features

Diamond Head Theatre opens its brand-new facility with ‘Cinderella’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Paula Fuga stars as the Fairy Godmother, counterclockwise from left, Christine Kluvo as Cinderella, Nick Amador as the Prince, Kyle Malis as the Royal Herald and Anna Young as the Queen in Diamond Head Theatre’s production of “Cinderella.”

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Paula Fuga stars as the Fairy Godmother, counterclockwise from left, Christine Kluvo as Cinderella, Nick Amador as the Prince, Kyle Malis as the Royal Herald and Anna Young as the Queen in Diamond Head Theatre’s production of “Cinderella.”

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lisa Konove, center, is the Wicked Stepmother, and Stacey Pulmano, left, and Barrie Kealoha are the Stepsisters.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lisa Konove, center, is the Wicked Stepmother, and Stacey Pulmano, left, and Barrie Kealoha are the Stepsisters.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Inside the new $23-million-­dollar, 17,000-square-foot theater.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Inside the new $23-million-­dollar, 17,000-square-foot theater.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Christine Kluvo is Cinderella, left, and Paula Fuga is the Fairy Godmother.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Christine Kluvo is Cinderella, left, and Paula Fuga is the Fairy Godmother.

When Diamond Head Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” opens on Friday, it will mark the first show of the season in the brand-new, $23-million-dollar, 17,000-square-foot theater. Read more

Previous Story
3 ‘NCIS’ shows, including one set in Hawaii, join forces in crossover

Scroll Up