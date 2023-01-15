comscore Noel Coleman’s second-half surge helps Hawaii beat Long Beach State
Sports

Noel Coleman’s second-half surge helps Hawaii beat Long Beach State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan steals the ball away from Long Beach State guard Tone Hunter.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan steals the ball away from Long Beach State guard Tone Hunter.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Long Beach State’s Jadon Jones challenged UH’s Noel Coleman.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Long Beach State’s Jadon Jones challenged UH’s Noel Coleman.

The Hawaii basketball team lost the paint wars but prevailed in everything else in Saturday night’s 79-70 victory over Long Beach State in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 14, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 15, 2023

Scroll Up