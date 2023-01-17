Firefighters airlift injured hiker from Nuuanu trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 45-year-old hiker who sustained a shoulder injury after he went off trail in Nuuanu today.

Five units with 16 firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker on Lululamhu Falls Trail shortly after 7:50 a.m. The Honolulu Fire Department said the hiker diverted from the trail and sustained a shoulder injury.

Fire rescue crews located the hiker just before 8:25 a.m. The fire department’s Air 1 helicopter took the hiker to a landing zone near the Nuuanu Board of Water Supply Reservoir where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.