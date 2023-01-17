comscore Qantas plane lands safely after issuing mayday over ocean
Top News

Qantas plane lands safely after issuing mayday over ocean

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

SYDNEY >> A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney has landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday.

Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand.

Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure.

Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics were responding to the mayday alert.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Party City files for bankruptcy after pandemic recovery falters

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up