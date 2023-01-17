Hilo hot spots
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Jan. 17, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Breakfast sandwich with sausage ($10)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Cookie butter latte ($6.88)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Brownie bash ($9.15)
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Laulau combo ($18.99)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree