This korean jorim features a tofu twist

Korean jorim is a traditional braised dish typically made with beef that is stewed in a savory garlic- and ginger-spiked soy sauce until tender. This version highlights tofu’s ability to absorb the aromatic salty-sweet sauce like a sponge; earthy shiitake mushrooms add depth and a meaty texture that contrasts the tofu’s softness. The dish is as delicious cold as it is hot, so it’s a great make-ahead meal; simply cool and chill overnight in an airtight container.
Tofu and Mushroom Jorim (Soy-Braised Tofu)
Ingredients:
• 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
• 5 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
• 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
• 2 scallions, cut into 1-inch pieces, plus more thinly sliced scallions for garnish
• 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as safflower or canola
• 2 tablespoons turbinado or light brown sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• 1 (14to 16-ounce) block firm tofu, drained and cut into 1-inch cubes
• 6 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced into 1/2-inch-thick pieces
• Salt
• Steamed rice and kimchi (optional), for serving
Directions:
In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, combine soy sauce, garlic, ginger, scallions, oil, sugar, pepper and 1/4 cup water; mix well. Add tofu and mushrooms, season with salt and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, carefully turning tofu and stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens into a glaze and coats the mixture, about 15 minutes.
Transfer the jorim to a serving bowl or platter and garnish with thinly sliced scallions. Serve with rice and kimchi, if using.
Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.
