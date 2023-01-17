This korean jorim features a tofu twist

Korean jorim is a traditional braised dish typically made with beef that is stewed in a savory garlic- and ginger-spiked soy sauce until tender. This version highlights tofu’s ability to absorb the aromatic salty-sweet sauce like a sponge; earthy shiitake mushrooms add depth and a meaty texture that contrasts the tofu’s softness. The dish is as delicious cold as it is hot, so it’s a great make-ahead meal; simply cool and chill overnight in an airtight container.

Tofu and Mushroom Jorim (Soy-Braised Tofu)

Ingredients:

• 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

• 5 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

• 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

• 2 scallions, cut into 1-inch pieces, plus more thinly sliced scallions for garnish

• 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as safflower or canola

• 2 tablespoons turbinado or light brown sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 (14to 16-ounce) block firm tofu, drained and cut into 1-inch cubes

• 6 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced into 1/2-inch-thick pieces

• Salt

• Steamed rice and kimchi (optional), for serving

Directions:

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, combine soy sauce, garlic, ginger, scallions, oil, sugar, pepper and 1/4 cup water; mix well. Add tofu and mushrooms, season with salt and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, carefully turning tofu and stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens into a glaze and coats the mixture, about 15 minutes.

Transfer the jorim to a serving bowl or platter and garnish with thinly sliced scallions. Serve with rice and kimchi, if using.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.