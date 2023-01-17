comscore Culture and conservation at forefront of Turtle Bay Resort’s renovation
Culture and conservation at forefront of Turtle Bay Resort’s renovation

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  At top, the view from a top floor at Turtle Bay Resort shows off its oceanfront infinity pools and green-topped roofs. The new weekly Paniolo Lu'au celebrates Hawaii's rich ranching and cowboy heritage.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    At top, the view from a top floor at Turtle Bay Resort shows off its oceanfront infinity pools and green-topped roofs. The new weekly Paniolo Lu‘au celebrates Hawaii’s rich ranching and cowboy heritage.

  Above, hula dancers don cowboy hats and Western garb.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Above, hula dancers don cowboy hats and Western garb.

  Above, fire dancer Eddie Pula performs at the luau's grand finale.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Above, fire dancer Eddie Pula performs at the luau’s grand finale.

  New renovations at Turtle Bay Resort include two Oculus fire pits at its Off the Lip Lounge.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    New renovations at Turtle Bay Resort include two Oculus fire pits at its Off the Lip Lounge.

Workers at Turtle Bay Resort once were discouraged from throwing a shaka because the resort’s former owners thought the commonly used hand gesture symbolizing approval and solidarity would confuse guests. Read more

