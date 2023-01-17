Kokua Line: Is SUP ‘rule’ at Ala Moana in writing?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Is there anything in writing about where the stand-up paddlers should paddle at Ala Moana Beach in the ocean (the side with the buoys, not Magic island)? I’ve heard of an unofficial “rule” that the stand-up paddlers should paddle on the outside of the buoy. However, especially on Saturdays, the stand-up paddlers are on the inside of the buoys where the swimmers are swimming laps, and it can get gnarly sometimes.

Answer: The long- standing agreement that swimmers use the inside lane and stand-up paddlers the outside lane at Ala Moana Beach Park was not codified as an administrative rule, if that’s what you mean by “in writing,” but it was established nearly 13 years ago during a process that included a public meeting and a trial period and has generally worked well, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

The buoys were installed in May 2010 to establish separate usage areas because conflicts were arising between swimmers, who had long enjoyed the calm corridor, and stand-up paddlers new to the growing sport. According to media reports at the time, DOBOR issued safety guidelines that said:

>> “The corridor between the buoys and the reef is designated for stand-up paddlers, while the area between the buoys and the shoreline is designated for swimmers.”

>> “Swimmers always have the right of way in all areas.”

>> “Novice paddlers should wear a leash attached to their boards while in the water.”

>> “Paddlers may enter and exit the waters at any point of the beach but should take the safest, most direct route to the corridor.”

>> “Swimmers may enter and swim along the paddling corridor but should be aware of paddlers at all times.”

>> “Swimmers may traverse the corridor at any point to access the reef but should take the safest, most direct route to the reef.”

The original buoys were replaced with new ones in July 2014, at which time the DLNR issued a news release saying that altercations between swimmers and stand- up paddlers had dropped sharply thanks to the buoys; that corridor usage was by cooperative agreement, not administrative rule, to avoid limiting public access; and that the department appreciated regular users “gently” telling new users how to properly use the ocean corridor.

Q: If I am renewing my passport, can my husband mail his paperwork in the same envelope, or does it have to be separate? We are both renewing for the same trip.

A: Yes, you can send multiple U.S. passport applications in the same envelope and pay for all the renewals using one check or money order, according to the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs. Take care to tally the correct fees. For more information, see travel.state.gov.

Q: I heard something on the news about businesses getting rebates on kitchen and plumbing fixtures, but what about residences?

A: You’re referring to water conservation rebates promoted by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and, yes, there are a few separate rebates available for residential customers, such as for washing machines and toilets. Go to boardofwatersupply.com/watersensible for links to rebates in both categories, commercial and residential.

Q: Do you have to be older to get a commercial driver’s license?

A: You must be at least 21 to obtain a commercial driver’s license in Hawaii, although you can get a permit at age 18, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. Yes, that is older than for a standard driver’s license; teenagers may obtain a learner’s permit at age 15-1/2 and a provisional license at age 16, according to the city’s website.

Mahalo

Many thanks to all of the gracious people who stopped to provide assistance and to check on my well-being when I was in an accident on the Likelike Highway offramp heading toward Kahekili Highway shortly after midnight Jan. 8. The aloha spirit is truly alive and well on the Windward side. Words cannot express my profound gratitude to all of you! — Eternally grateful from Kaneohe

