‘Onipa‘a Peace March honors kupuna and students

This annual ‘Onipa‘a Peace March will be held today, commemorating 130 years since the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

The free event, which is open to the public, is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Mauna‘ala Royal Mausoleum, 2261 Nuuanu Ave. Starting at 10 a.m., marchers will embark on a 1.7-mile walk to Iolani Palace. At the palace grounds the event will feature music, educational booths, guest speakers and activities such as paiai pounding.

An estimate of nearly 2,000 Oahu school students will attend the march, which will honor both kupuna and students this year, according to organizers. Attendees are invited to bring photos or portraits of their kupuna to hold up along the march.

In a news release, Healani Sonoda-Pale, a member of one of the event’s co-sponsors, Ka Lahui Hawaii, said, “The U.S. acknowledged and apologized for their role in the overthrow in 1993 with the Apology Bill (Public Law 103-150) but never took any real action to correct the wrong they did to the native people of this land.”

“Just because 130 years passed since this injustice doesn’t mean the painful consequences aren’t still keenly felt today,” she said.

The march will be led by Kawai­kapuokalani Hewett, a kumu hula, and one of the event’s co-sponsors, the Queen’s Court.

For more information, visit kalahuihawaii.net/onipaa.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.