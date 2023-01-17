Hawaii News ‘Onipa‘a Peace March honors kupuna and students By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This annual ‘Onipa‘a Peace March will be held today, commemorating 130 years since the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This annual ‘Onipa‘a Peace March will be held today, commemorating 130 years since the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy. The free event, which is open to the public, is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Mauna‘ala Royal Mausoleum, 2261 Nuuanu Ave. Starting at 10 a.m., marchers will embark on a 1.7-mile walk to Iolani Palace. At the palace grounds the event will feature music, educational booths, guest speakers and activities such as paiai pounding. An estimate of nearly 2,000 Oahu school students will attend the march, which will honor both kupuna and students this year, according to organizers. Attendees are invited to bring photos or portraits of their kupuna to hold up along the march. In a news release, Healani Sonoda-Pale, a member of one of the event’s co-sponsors, Ka Lahui Hawaii, said, “The U.S. acknowledged and apologized for their role in the overthrow in 1993 with the Apology Bill (Public Law 103-150) but never took any real action to correct the wrong they did to the native people of this land.” “Just because 130 years passed since this injustice doesn’t mean the painful consequences aren’t still keenly felt today,” she said. The march will be led by Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, a kumu hula, and one of the event’s co-sponsors, the Queen’s Court. For more information, visit kalahuihawaii.net/onipaa. ——— Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. Previous Story On the Move: Marcelo Hanza, Keyla Butts and Taylor Brack