comscore Straub Medical Center nurses ratify new 3-year contract
Hawaii News

Straub Medical Center nurses ratify new 3-year contract

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

The nurses at Straub Medical Center have voted to accept a new three-year contract after working without one since November. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Marcelo Hanza, Keyla Butts and Taylor Brack

Scroll Up