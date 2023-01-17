2 ’Bows awarded as UH tops VB poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A sweep of its season-opening series netted Hawaii two conference awards and an undisputed place atop the national men’s volleyball poll.

UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week and libero Brett Sheward earned the Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday for their roles in the Rainbow Warriors’ two wins over Ball State.

Chakas put away 41 kills with eight errors in 68 attempts to hit .485 in leading the Warriors to four-set victories over the Cardinals on Thursday and Friday. Chakas opened his junior season with 19 kills and added 22 kills on .581 hitting in UH’s comeback win in the rematch.

Chakas was also named Off the Block’s national Outside Attacker of the Week on Monday.

Sheward averaged three digs per set in the series and set a career high with 17 in Friday’s match. The junior had seven digs and an assist on Thursday and handled 47 serve receptions without an error in the series.

After fending off No. 6 Ball State twice, the Warriors received all 22 first-place votes in this week’s NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll.

No. 2 UCLA had received a first-place vote in the preseason poll and the first poll of the regular season.

The top nine teams in the poll remained unchanged, with Ball State holding its position despite the 0-2 start.

The Warriors complete their homestand with a two-match series with Saint Francis (0-2) of the Northeast Conference on Wednesday and Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Red Flash opened their season with two losses at No. 8 Stanford on Jan. 6 and 7.