March marks Hawaiian kingdom’s overthrow

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A portrait of Queen Liliu‘okalani was carried Tuesday by Kailana Kahawaluokalani Kepelino Moa-Eli down King Street to Iolani Palace.
The 130th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom was marked Tuesday with a march from the mausoleum in Nuuanu to Iolani Palace. Kamuela Binkie of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama carried a lei down to the royal crypt.
Students from Olomana School carefully walked up the stairs backward after visiting the royal crypt during Tuesday’s march from the mausoleum in Nuuanu to Iolani Palace to mark the anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom.