Hawaii News

March marks Hawaiian kingdom’s overthrow

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A portrait of Queen Liliu‘okalani was carried Tuesday by Kailana Kahawaluokalani Kepelino Moa-Eli down King Street to Iolani Palace.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The 130th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom was marked Tuesday with a march from the mausoleum in Nuuanu to Iolani Palace. Kamuela Binkie of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama carried a lei down to the royal crypt.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Students from Olomana School carefully walked up the stairs backward after visiting the royal crypt during Tuesday’s march from the mausoleum in Nuuanu to Iolani Palace to mark the anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom.

People from across the state gathered at the Mauna‘ala Royal Mausoleum on Tuesday morning to participate in the annual Onipa‘a Peace March. This year’s march honored kupuna and students while also commemorating the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom on Jan. 17, 1893. Read more

