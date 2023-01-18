comscore Basketball ’Bows ready to tussle with top-tier foes
Sports

Basketball ’Bows ready to tussle with top-tier foes

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan, bottom, and Cal State Northridge’s Dionte Bostick fought for control of the ball during Monday’s game at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH won 58-51.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan, bottom, and Cal State Northridge’s Dionte Bostick fought for control of the ball during Monday’s game at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH won 58-51.

For the Hawaii basketball team, this week’s road games will be about blood, sweat and tiers. Read more

Previous Story
‘Bows stand tall against CSUN

Scroll Up