Letter: Cartoon about Biden, documents misleading

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The cartoon on Jan. 15 is highly biased and misleading. Showing Donald Trump with all sorts of material, including in his hair, compared to one item at Joe Biden’s feet is ludicrous at best. Read more

The cartoon on Jan. 15 is highly biased and misleading. Showing Donald Trump with all sorts of material, including in his hair, compared to one item at Joe Biden’s feet is ludicrous at best. More classified documents have been found in Biden’s residence and offices, the first in November 2022 no less.

Plus, the cartoon depicted Biden’s only document as labeled “Secret.” A “top secret” document also was retrieved, according to CBS News.

One classified document is one too many. Many a career, civilian and military, has been lost due to this. Some have been demoted and/or incarcerated.

Gregory Casler

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter