Letter: Cartoon about Biden, documents misleading
Letter: Cartoon about Biden, documents misleading

The cartoon on Jan. 15 is highly biased and misleading. Showing Donald Trump with all sorts of material, including in his hair, compared to one item at Joe Biden’s feet is ludicrous at best. Read more

