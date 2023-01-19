Editorial | Letters Letter: Cartoon about Biden, documents misleading Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The cartoon on Jan. 15 is highly biased and misleading. Showing Donald Trump with all sorts of material, including in his hair, compared to one item at Joe Biden’s feet is ludicrous at best. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The cartoon on Jan. 15 is highly biased and misleading. Showing Donald Trump with all sorts of material, including in his hair, compared to one item at Joe Biden’s feet is ludicrous at best. More classified documents have been found in Biden’s residence and offices, the first in November 2022 no less. Plus, the cartoon depicted Biden’s only document as labeled “Secret.” A “top secret” document also was retrieved, according to CBS News. One classified document is one too many. Many a career, civilian and military, has been lost due to this. Some have been demoted and/or incarcerated. Gregory Casler Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Tax on health care hurts doctors, patients