PHOTO: Firefighting Showcase

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 3:22 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS <strong>FIREFIGHTING SHOWCASE</strong>: The Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department presented its annual New Year’s Fire Review on Jan. 6. The spectacle included demonstrations of drills and rescues, above, plus a parade.

    FIREFIGHTING SHOWCASE: The Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department presented its annual New Year’s Fire Review on Jan. 6. The spectacle included demonstrations of drills and rescues, above, plus a parade.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association, dressed in Edo Period (1603-1867) uniforms, performed stunts on a traditional bamboo ladder.

    Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association, dressed in Edo Period (1603-1867) uniforms, performed stunts on a traditional bamboo ladder.

