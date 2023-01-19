PHOTO: Firefighting Showcase
- By Associated Press
-
Today
- Updated 3:22 pm
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FIREFIGHTING SHOWCASE: The Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department presented its annual New Year’s Fire Review on Jan. 6. The spectacle included demonstrations of drills and rescues, above, plus a parade.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association, dressed in Edo Period (1603-1867) uniforms, performed stunts on a traditional bamboo ladder.
