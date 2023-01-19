UH signees, other of nation’s top players gather for Polynesian Bowl
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER
Kahuku All-State offensive lineman Brayden Mailo, above, ran through Polynesian Bowl practice drills on Wednesday at Kamehameha Schools.
MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER
Punahou Schools All-State quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele watched from the sidelines.
-
BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii signee Isaac Maugaleoo, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman, participated in practice at at Kunuiakea Stadium on the Kamehameha campus on Wednesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree