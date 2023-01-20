comscore 2 Hawaii Senate Republicans tangled in power struggle
2 Hawaii Senate Republicans tangled in power struggle

  By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Republicans added two House seats and doubled their Senate seats from one to two to start the legislative session, but an opening day power struggle between the two GOP senators raises questions about the party’s ability to challenge Democratic control of the Legislature. Read more

