The state Board of Education on Thursday appointed four complex-area superintendents to oversee public schools in parts of Maui, Hawaii island and Oahu. The four — Desiree Sides in the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kulanihakoi-Maui Complex Area, Ed Noh in the Castle-Kahuku Complex Area, Stacey Bello in Kau-Keaau-Pahoa Complex Area and Richard Fajardo in the Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area — have been serving in an interim capacity and were recommended by the Department of Education.

>> Sides was appointed to the interim leadership position in July after serving as a school renewal specialist for four years, according to a news release. The 30-year DOE veteran also served at the principal and vice principal levels at Maui High and Haiku Elementary, and as a teacher at various Maui District schools.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies at Chapman College and her master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Noh, who was named interim complex-area superintendent in July 2021, previously served as complex academic officer for the Windward District, principal of Kaneohe Elementary, school director of Ka‘ohao Public Charter and executive director of DOE’s Leadership Institute. He also brings 11 years of classroom teaching experience and served as a principal for six years in the Seattle public school system.

Noh earned his master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Washington and his doctorate in professional educational practice from UH Manoa.

>> Bello was appointed interim complex-area superintendent in May. She began her 25-year career as a student teacher in Keaau, and over the years has served the broader Kau-Keaau-Pahoa Complex Area and East Hawaii schools as a substitute teacher, special-education teacher, district special-education resource teacher, vice principal and principal of Keaukaha and Keaau elementary schools.

Bello earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from UH Hilo, teaching certifications in elementary and special education, and a master’s degree in teaching from National University.

>> Fajardo served in the interim position since December and has been with DOE for over 20 years, most recently as principal of Kapolei Middle School. He previously served as a school renewal specialist for the Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area and as vice principal of Holomua Elementary. Fajardo began his career as a school counselor at Pearl City High, where he also served as student services coordinator, and also served as a school counselor at Wai­pahu Intermediate and Holomua Elementary.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from Wayland Baptist University and a master’s degree in counseling psychology and education administrator certification from Chaminade University.