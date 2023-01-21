comscore Keiki Caucus names flavored tobacco, sex trafficking as key issues
Hawaii News

Keiki Caucus names flavored tobacco, sex trafficking as key issues

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Keiki Caucus plans to push training to help teachers recognize sex trafficking, ban flavored tobacco products and expand public preschools, among other issues, during the 2023 legislative session. Read more

Previous Story
Marines, HPD and federal agents hold raid exercises on Oahu

Scroll Up