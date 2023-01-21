Keiki Caucus names flavored tobacco, sex trafficking as key issues

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Keiki Caucus plans to push training to help teachers recognize sex trafficking, ban flavored tobacco products and expand public preschools, among other issues, during the 2023 legislative session.

The caucus is made up of state legislators, community leaders and youth-centered organizations, and aims to create bills to support and protect Hawaii’s children.

Sex trafficking was identified by Hawaii youth as a major concern, according to state Rep. Amy Perruso (D, Wahiawa-Whitmore Village- Mokuleia).

“The reason we are starting with that is because it was a priority of the youth,” Perruso said Tuesday in announcing Keiki Caucus goals for the current session. “It’s really important to kind of elevate their voices, to listen to our young people, and this was one of their top priorities.”

Rep. Jeanne Kapela (D, Volcano-Hawaiian Ocean View) said she plans to introduce a bill on behalf of the Keiki Caucus that would implement trauma-informed training and resources for teachers to recognize and reduce sex trafficking in Hawaii.

“We have the highest number of sex trafficking victims per capita in the entire nation, and that ends by educating our children and preparing their educators to help the individuals who protect those kids,” Kapela said.

She said educators often are the first responders for students who fall victim to sex traffickers. “So by giving them resources, training and the opportunity to know how they can protect their students, we are able to help combat sex trafficking from happening on our shores,” Kapela said.

Other Keiki Caucus supporters in the Legislature include state Reps. Lisa Marten (D, Kailua-Lanikai- Waimanalo) and John Mizuno (D, Kamehameha Heights-Kalihi Valley).

The Keiki Caucus also wants to end the sale of flavored tobacco products across the state.

“These candy-flavored tobacco products entice our youth to try e-cigarettes, and, ultimately, the nicotine keeps our youth addicted, making them lifelong customers of tobacco companies,” said Peggy Mierzwa of the Hawaii Public Health Institute.

“They’ve seen the impact of nicotine in their schools, with their peers, their friends and their families,” Mierzwa said. “In order to combat that, these youths have chosen to pursue change, implore lawmakers to enact a policy to keep them safe and spend countless hours educating the community.”

Their advocacy is supported by 200 Hawaii organizations, she said.

“In a 2022 public opinion poll of registered voters, they found 80% support for ending the sale of flavored tobacco,” Mierzwa said. “And yet little has been done to date to successfully end the sale of tobacco products.

“The more time these policies are put off, it means the more time the tobacco companies can make millions. It’s time to act, and this year the Keiki Caucus is doing so by presenting this bill. Many of our youth are demanding change, and there is a renewed energy and hope that this year we’ll see the policy to end the sale of flavored tobacco products.”