comscore Column: Property valuations fair and objective
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Property valuations fair and objective

  • By Andrew Kawano and Calvin Say
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Andrew Kawano and Calvin Say

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Andrew Kawano and Calvin Say

To Oahu property owners, renters and residents: Like many of you, we were surprised by the extent to which the real property assessment valuations surged last year. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Shine light on lawmaking

Scroll Up