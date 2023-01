Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 37-38

6:40 p.m. today

Chung-yi agrees to resign from Jubo after losing a bet with Poong-do. Chung-yi persuades a customer to exchange merchandise instead of making a return. Pil-du tells Poong-do that for every action he takes, he’s at the mercy of a rumor.

Episodes 39-40

7:45 p.m. today

Poong-do regains his memory and blows up at Pil-du. Poong-do hurts his head trying to rescue Chung-yi. Ji-na gets nervous when she sees a beauty mark on Yul-mae that her daughter had as well. Poong-do invites everyone who’s connected to his lost memory to his home. Yul-mae disappears from the TV station, creating chaos.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 17-18

6:45 p.m. Monday

Su Bong, who is like a father to Jae Geol, arrives at the hospital ship with a hernia. He cannot undergo anesthesia so Jae Geol shows up with acupuncture needles. Traditional and modern medicine come together for the surgery.

Episodes 19-20

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Filled with the fear of losing another family member, Eun Jae rushes to the site where her brother was seen. Hyun reveals her news about Woo Jae and also about her estranged father.

“Secret House”

Episodes 69-70

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan tells Secretary Min that his secret has been revealed by Sook-jin. Tae-hyung asks Sol about her father. Ji-hwan’s mother recognizes Chairman Nam’s house and the caretakers bring her to the house. Ji-hwan finally finds his mother.

Episodes 71-72

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan’s mother temporarily regains her memory. Sook-jin tries to stop her from talking. It’s shocking for Sook-jin to learn Ji-hwan’s true identity.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 7

7:50 p.m. Friday

Murong Bao falsely promises that Houyan will pay reparations and invites Prince Dammang to dinner. Suspecting the food might be tainted, Damdeok accompanies his brother. But Feng Bao instead gives the two brothers flutes tainted with poison.

Episode 8

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok falls off a cliff after being shot with a poisoned arrow. Feng Bao rejoices, gets rid of the evidence and disappears. While looking for Damdeok, the lord of Chaekseong finds a nameplate Feng Bao accidentally left behind. Gae Yeonsu uses his knowledge of what happened to pressure Murong Bao into giving reparations.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.