Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“The Blur”

By Minh Le, illustrated by Dan Santat

This picture book follows a girl with superhero-like abilities and her parents who are racing to keep up with her as she grows up in the blink of an eye. Ages 5 and up

“Once Upon a K-Prom”

By Kat Cho

Instead of going to prom, 17-year-old Elena Soo wants to spend her time saving the local community center. She is determined to keep her priorities straight even when her childhood best friend — who is now a K-pop superstar — returns to make good on their old pact to go to prom together. Ages 12 and up