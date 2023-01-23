Aiea fatal fire caused $321,000 in damages

A high-rise fire in Aiea Friday that killed a 77-year-old man and two dogs caused $321,000 in damages, including $281,000 to the 29th-floor structure and an additional $40,000 in damage to the contents, the Honolulu Fire Department said today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No smoke alarms were observed in the unit at 98-099 Uao Place where the man and dogs were found.

HFD later determined a husband and wife, both 50, who also live in that same unit, survived the blaze because they were not in the building at the time of the fire.

Fire crews also found another dog in a unit on the 30th floor that was alive and escorted its owner to reunite with her dog.

The Lele Pono Condo was not equipped with fire sprinklers because it was built before the 1975 City Ordinance requiring high-rise buildings to install sprinklers.