Ex-FBI official charged with work for Russian oligarch

A retired FBI official was charged with working for the Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Charles McGonigal, a former special agent in charge of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division in New York, was charged today with offenses including money laundering and violating sanctions, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. Prosecutors claim McGonigal agreed to investigate a Russian rival of Deripaska in exchange for concealed payments.

McGonigal, 54, was arrested Saturday evening and faces four criminal charges, each of which carry a maximum of 20 years in prison. He was expected to be presented before a judge in Manhattan federal court this afternoon. A lawyer for McGonigal could not immediately be located.

Also charged in the case was Sergey Shestakov, a U.S. citizen and a former Russian diplomat, who worked in New York as a court translator, according to the statement. Shestakov faces an additional charge of making false statements to investigators.

McGonigal retired in 2018, then worked the next year, along with Shestakov, in an unsuccessful attempt to get the sanctions against Deripaska lifted. Prosecutors claim Shestakov lied about the work in a recorded interview.

McGonigal and Shestakov worked to hide Deripaska’s involvement in the scheme by not directly naming him in emails, using shell companies in written contracts and to send and receive payments and using a forged signature on a contract, according to the government.

The case is U.S. v. McGonigal, 23-cr-00016, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).