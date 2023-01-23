High surf warning in place for north, west shores of most of Hawaii

“The Eddie” may be over, but high surf remains.

The National Weather Service has kept a high surf warning in place due to dangerously large, breaking waves of 25 to 40 feet for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north-facing shores of Maui, through 6 p.m. today.

Surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected along the west-facing shores of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today.

Due to the powerful, northwest swell, forecasters warn of strong, breaking waves and powerful currents, with ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, periodically overtopping vulnerable roadways, with localized beach erosion.

The public should also beware of wave runup and coastal overwash along north and west-facing shorelines, along with powerful rip currents.

“Stay well away from the shoreline along the affected coasts,” officials said. “Be prepared for road closures.”

The swell is expected to gradually diminish across the island chain through today, tonight and Tuesday, but another large, northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday, prompting another high surf warning Wednesday.

A high surf advisory is also in place for the west-facing shores of Maui and Lanai, with surf of 8 to 12 feet along those shores, through 6 p.m. today.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous in these areas. The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

A small craft advisory is also in place for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay through 6 p.m. Tuesday.