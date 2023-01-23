Kona man accused of assaulting four in Ocean View

Hawaii Island police have charged a 34-year-old Kona man with assault and property damage offenses following a violent incident involving four victims in Ocean View on Wednesday.

Drosstain Pua was also charged with offenses linked to an incident last July in Kau and is a suspect in several other criminal investigations, police said.

Officers, who responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Pua got into an argument with a 35-year-old woman in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, and ended up throwing an object at a vehicle, causing minor damages. A 54-year-old woman passing through the area stopped to intervene, and Pua threw an object at her car as well, and then physically assaulted her and stole items belonging to her. A 56-year-old male acquaintance of the 54-year-old woman tried to intervene but was struck by a metal object.

When officers arrived on the scene, they took Pua into custody but not before he resisted arrest and hurt a bystander, 51, who attempted to help the officers.

With bail set at $170,000, Pua made his first court appearance Friday in Kona District Court.

Pua is also a suspect in several other criminal investigations, police said.

Anyone with further information on any other incidents involving Pua is urged to contact police Det. Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646 ext. 267, or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. The police department’s non-emergency number is (808) 935-3311.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.