VIDEO: Gov. Josh Green delivers State of the State address

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 am
  • VIDEO COURTESY GOV. JOSH GREEN

    Watch the livestream above which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Editor’s Note: This livestream video has ended. Watch a replay at the top of the page..

Gov. Josh Green delivered his first State of the State address today to a joint session of the Hawaii State Legislature in the state House chamber. Green discussed his agenda for tackling homelessness, housing, “Green Affordability Plan,” climate change and the state’s health care crisis.

Watch a replay of the livestream video above.

