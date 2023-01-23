VIDEO: Gov. Josh Green delivers State of the State address

Editor’s Note: This livestream video has ended. Watch a replay at the top of the page..
Gov. Josh Green delivered his first State of the State address today to a joint session of the Hawaii State Legislature in the state House chamber. Green discussed his agenda for tackling homelessness, housing, “Green Affordability Plan,” climate change and the state’s health care crisis.
