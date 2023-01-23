Editorial | Letters Letter: Homeless problem will only grow with time Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s homeless problem will not get any better; it cannot. Empathy will turn to sympathy, indifference, resentment, anger. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s homeless problem will not get any better; it cannot. Empathy will turn to sympathy, indifference, resentment, anger. Whatever the good people who have devoted themselves to this problem have done to ameliorate the situation, it is simply not working. Large swaths of our parks and roadsides have become unusable. Unless these unfortunates are given a place to go, continued degradation is guaranteed. We have seen the revolting squalor in L.A., San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. This is where we are headed. Large-event tents in carefully selected parts of the city to where the homeless can be directed is worth serious consideration. Give them bus passes to come and go. Start removing the seriously mentally disturbed to the psychiatric hospital. Try and connect the coherent ones to a state or city from which they originated. Expect more of our own, as well as from the mainland. It’s getting uglier by the minute. Chris DiSante Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Gov, lawmakers being enough on same page would yield results