comscore Letter: Moa have long history in Hawaiian Islands
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Moa have long history in Hawaiian Islands

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

How shortsighted and small-minded to want to eliminate these elegant, intelligent and ancestral birds. Chickens (moa) were brought to Hawaii by the first Polynesian settlers around 1,000 years ago. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Gov, lawmakers being enough on same page would yield results

Scroll Up