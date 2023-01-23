Letter: Moa have long history in Hawaiian Islands

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How shortsighted and small-minded to want to eliminate these elegant, intelligent and ancestral birds. Chickens (moa) were brought to Hawaii by the first Polynesian settlers around 1,000 years ago. They were honored as aumakua, or family guardians, and allowed to live in close proximity to families or wander off into the wild if they chose.

We keep and kill millions of chickens daily. They are kept in filth and misery for their short lives to be eaten.

The excuses for eliminating these beautiful beings are so inane and selfish it is shameful. People can and do sleep through the sounds other animals make, or the screeching of sirens, music, fireworks.

Like the rest of us, legislators surely must know that our human population, roaming the streets, parks and neighborhoods without shelter, should be the focus first. Solve the human problem before killing or capturing more animals that should be honored for their contributions and sacrifices to humanity.

Shelly Brown

Kailua

