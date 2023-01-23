UH water polo team remains undefeated

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bia Mantellato Dias scored four goals as the No. 6 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat host and No. 8 Fresno State 13-6 on Sunday to remain undefeated this season.

Libby Gault and Lucia Gomez de la Puente each added two goals for the Rainbow Wahine (5-0). Hawaii outscored Fresno State 7-2 in second half.

The Bulldogs dropped to 0-3.

Hawaii Hilo sweeps Holy Names in hoops

Carlos Ramsey Jr. scored 19 points and Kalique Mitchell grabbed 13 rebounds as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team held off Holy Names 66-65 on Sunday in Oakland, Calif.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones and Nadjrick Peat each added 10 points for the Vulcans (12-4, 8-3 PacWest).

Roman Behrens’ layup with 42 seconds remaining got the Hawks (5-14, 2-9) within one. The Vulcans committed a turnover on the next possession and Behrens missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining.

>> Kamalu Kamakawiwoole scored 19 points and Bree Olson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Hawaii Hilo women routed Holy Names 65-34.

Mandi Kawaha added 14 points and Keirstyn Agonias had 13 for the Vulcans (7-10, 4-7 PacWest), who allowed only two points in the fourth quarter.

Ani Tu’utafaiva finished with nine points for the Hawks (1-18, 0-11).