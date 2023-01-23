comscore UH water polo team remains undefeated
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH water polo team remains undefeated

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bia Mantellato Dias scored four goals as the No. 6 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat host and No. 8 Fresno State 13-6 on Sunday to remain undefeated this season. Read more

