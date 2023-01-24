High surf warning for north, west facing shores of smaller isles

A high surf warning will be in effect through Thursday morning for the north and west shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau and the north shores of Maui, where “extremely dangerous surf” will be produced.

The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect throughout Wednesday and will last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Dangerous, large, breaking waves 25 to 35 feet in size are expected on the affected islands’ north shores; along affected west shores, waves will be 20 to 25 feet.

Officials say that an extra large northwest swell will arrive late tonight and produce “extremely dangerous surf” and overwash conditions along many north- and west-facing shores.

NWS said powerful currents are also expected and that waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.

Officials are advising the public to stay away from the shoreline along affected coasts and to be prepared for road closures. Additionally, they are asking the public to postpone entering or leaving channels affected by high surf until the surf subsides.