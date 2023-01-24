comscore Letter: Property assessment methodologies flawed
Letter: Property assessment methodologies flawed

Honolulu property taxes are levied upon unrealized capital gains, a highly controversial practice. If an owner sells his property for less than its assessed value, should he not be entitled to claim a capital loss for all years in which that assessment was greater than the selling price? Read more

