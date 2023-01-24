Letter: Property assessment methodologies flawed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu property taxes are levied upon unrealized capital gains, a highly controversial practice. If an owner sells his property for less than its assessed value, should he not be entitled to claim a capital loss for all years in which that assessment was greater than the selling price? Read more

>> The Honolulu Board of Realtors (HBR) reported that Oahu single-family home sales plunged to 3,474 in 2022 from 4,526 in 2021. Yes some sale prices increased, as would be expected by a reduction in supply. Conversely, if every single family home on Oahu were to be listed for sale, average prices would certainly fall, as supply exceeds demand.

>> Mortgage rates doubled from 2021 to 2022. This puts downward pressure on home prices.

Grouping smaller communities such as Kahuku, Malaekahana and Laie into a larger geographical area distorts valuations. Of fewer than 2,000 single-family homes in those towns, only 17 were sold in 2022, according to the HBR. Statistically, 323 sales would be required to determine an average price percentage increase with a 95% confidence level.

Estimating property values based on flawed methodologies yields imprecise results. “That’s the way it’s always been done” is not an acceptable option.

Barney Wilson

Laie

